This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana Leads 49ers to 1984 Victory

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana completed 24-of-40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Washington, the defending NFC champions.

It was the first meeting between the clubs since Washington defeated the 49ers in the controversial 1983 NFC title game. Montana completed passes to seven different receivers during the matchup, including Dwight Clark who hauled in five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Montana guided the 49ers to their second Super Bowl title in 1984 and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XIX.