On this day, 49ers kicker Bruce Gossett booted five field goals and three extra points in a 36-34 win over the Denver Broncos.

Gossett's 39-yard kick late in the fourth quarter was the game winner and established a club record (since broken) for field goals in a game. Gossett spent five seasons (1970-74) with San Francisco and was an important part of the 49ers three playoff teams from 1970-72. He scored 460 points as a 49ers kicker.