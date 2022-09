On this day, 49ers fullback Larry Barnes set a 49ers record by booting an 86-yard punt against the Chicago Cardinals, the NFL's longest in 1957.

A seventh-round draft choice in 1956, Barnes was a player known for his quick-kicking ability. He played just one season in San Francisco and led the league with a 47.1 yard punting average. He also averaged 3.9 yards per rushing attempt.