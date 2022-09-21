This Day in The Bay: DeBerg Leads 49ers to Victory Using a Microphone

Sep 21, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
092122-UK-GB

September 21, 1980

On this day, 49ers quarterback Steve DeBerg defeated the New York Jets using a crafty microphone and speaker system.

In the days leading up to the Jets game in 1980, DeBerg could barely speak after suffering bruised nerves around his larynx in the opening game of the season. At the behest of coach Bill Walsh, team trainer Hal Wyatt rigged together a voice amplifying system for DeBerg to wear under his jersey. At the line of scrimmage, DeBerg barked signals into a microphone secured to his helmet by duct tape. His voice was projected out of a speaker on his back. Wyatt's contraption worked. DeBerg silenced a Shea Stadium crowd by completing 17-of-23 passes, including two for scores, as San Francisco beat the Jets 37-27.

Related Content

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Miraculous 1987 Win

On this day, the 49ers miraculously beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-26 with a touchdown on the final play at Riverfront Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Put Up 50 Points vs. the Bears at Kezar Stadium

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers started the 1965 season with a bang as they defeated the Chicago Bears 52-24 at Kezar Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: Steve Young Leads 49ers to Victory Over the Rams

On this day in The Bay, quarterback Steve Young provided a spectacular air and ground show in the 49ers 34-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever NFL Touchdown

On this day in The Bay, Frankie Albert connected with Paul Salata on a two-yard scoring strike for the 49ers first National Football League touchdown.

news

This Day in The Bay: A Victory at Candlestick Park

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers defeated Washington 26-13.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 2

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever Regular Season Victory

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers beat the Miami Seahawks, 21-14 to claim their first regular season victory in franchise history.

news

This Day in The Bay: Patrick Willis' First Career Interception

On this day, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis recorded his first-career interception at an opportune moment.

news

This Day in The Bay: Perry, Nomellini Enshrined at HOF

On this day, Joe Perry and defensive tackle Leo Nomellini became the first 49ers enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever Shutout Victory

On this day in The Bay, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Yankees 41-0 to record the first shutout in franchise history.

news

This Day in The Bay: Mike Nolan's First Game as 49ers Head Coach

On this day in The Bay, Mike Nolan picked up a victory in his first game as an NFL head coach as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the St. Louis Rams 28-25.

Advertising