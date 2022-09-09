This Day in The Bay: David Akers Ties NFL Field Goal Record

September 9, 2012
On this day, San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers booted a 63-yard field goal to tie an NFL record.
Akers' kick came just before halftime at Green Bay's Lambeau Field. It hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights to stake the 49ers to a 16-7 halftime advantage. San Francisco went on to beat the Packers 30-22. Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater broke Akers mark in 2013 when he kicked a 64-yard field goal. Akers played in San Francisco during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He topped the NFL in scoring in 2011 with 166 points.