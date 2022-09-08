This Day in The Bay: Anquan Boldin's First Game With 49ers

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin caught 13 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season game with the 49ers.

He set a franchise record for most receiving yards in an opening day as San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers 34-28. Boldin finished the 2013 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,179 yards, leading the team in both categories. He added another 16 receptions for 227 yards in three postseason games for the 49ers that year.