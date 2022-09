On this day in The Bay, quarterback Joe Montana lit up Candlestick Park, completing 29-of-44 passes for 390 yards in the 49ers 26-13 victory over Washington.

Receiver John Taylor hauled in eight passes for 160 yards, including a 49-yard score. Montana also connected with Jerry Rice on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Montana finished the 1990 regular season with 3,944 yards, the most in his NFL career, and led the 49ers to a 14-2 record.