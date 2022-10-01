This Day in The Bay: 49ers Use Shotgun Formation to Defeat Lions

Hickey unveiled the formation in 1960, then added a new twist in 1961 by rotating three quarterbacks: John Brodie, Bob Waters and Billy Kilmer. The shotgun seemed tailor-made for Kilmer. During a three-game stretch in 1961 the 49ers beat Detroit (49-0), the Los Angeles Rams (35-0) and the Minnesota Vikings (38-24) as Kilmer put on a dazzling show. He rushed for eight touchdowns during that period and became the first 49ers quarterback ever to run for 100 yards in three-straight games.