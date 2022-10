On this day, quarterback Frankie Albert passed for five touchdowns as the 49ers celebrated their greatest win in the All-America Football Conference, a 56-28 victory over the defending champion Cleveland Browns.

Joe Perry rambled for 156 yards and San Francisco totaled 561 yards of offense. Watching from the press box, coaching legend Pop Warner told the assembled media, "On this day, the 49ers were the greatest football team I have ever seen."