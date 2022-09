On this day in The Bay, the 49ers started the 1965 season with a bang as they defeated the Chicago Bears 52-24 at Kezar Stadium.

Defensive tackle Charlie Krueger scored the only touchdown of his illustrious NFL career when he picked up a fumble and rambled six yards to the end zone. Krueger, the 49ers first round draft pick in 1958, played 15 seasons with San Francisco and was a veteran of 198 NFL games, second most by a defensive lineman in team history.