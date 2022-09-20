This Day in The Bay: 49ers Miraculous 1987 Win

Sep 20, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
091922-TDH-UK-FB

September 20, 1987

On this day, the 49ers miraculously beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-26 with a touchdown on the final play at Riverfront Stadium.

The drama was set up when Bengals coach Sam Wyche, facing fourth down from his own 30 yard line with six seconds remaining, elected to run a play to eat up the game's final seconds rather than punt. Cincinnati's running back James Brooks began a sweep, but 49ers defensive end Kevin Fagan shot into the backfield and stopped him immediately. The play took just four seconds. With time for one play from the Bengals 25 yard line, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana lobbed a pass to Jerry Rice for the winning score.

Related Content

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Put Up 50 Points vs. the Bears at Kezar Stadium

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers started the 1965 season with a bang as they defeated the Chicago Bears 52-24 at Kezar Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: Steve Young Leads 49ers to Victory Over the Rams

On this day in The Bay, quarterback Steve Young provided a spectacular air and ground show in the 49ers 34-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever NFL Touchdown

On this day in The Bay, Frankie Albert connected with Paul Salata on a two-yard scoring strike for the 49ers first National Football League touchdown.

news

This Day in The Bay: A Victory at Candlestick Park

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers defeated Washington 26-13.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 2

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever Regular Season Victory

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers beat the Miami Seahawks, 21-14 to claim their first regular season victory in franchise history.

news

This Day in The Bay: Patrick Willis' First Career Interception

On this day, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis recorded his first-career interception at an opportune moment.

news

This Day in The Bay: Perry, Nomellini Enshrined at HOF

On this day, Joe Perry and defensive tackle Leo Nomellini became the first 49ers enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever Shutout Victory

On this day in The Bay, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Yankees 41-0 to record the first shutout in franchise history.

news

This Day in The Bay: Mike Nolan's First Game as 49ers Head Coach

On this day in The Bay, Mike Nolan picked up a victory in his first game as an NFL head coach as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the St. Louis Rams 28-25.

news

This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana Leads 49ers to 1984 Victory

On this day in The Bay, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana completed 24-of-40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Washington.

Advertising