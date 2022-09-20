This Day in The Bay: 49ers Miraculous 1987 Win

The drama was set up when Bengals coach Sam Wyche, facing fourth down from his own 30 yard line with six seconds remaining, elected to run a play to eat up the game's final seconds rather than punt. Cincinnati's running back James Brooks began a sweep, but 49ers defensive end Kevin Fagan shot into the backfield and stopped him immediately. The play took just four seconds. With time for one play from the Bengals 25 yard line, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana lobbed a pass to Jerry Rice for the winning score.