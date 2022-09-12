This Day in The Bay: 49ers First-Ever Shutout Victory

On this day in The Bay, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Yankees 41-0 to record the first shutout in franchise history.

The 49ers were an All-America Football Conference powerhouse in 1948 led by quarterback Frankie Albert. The former Stanford great ran 17 yards for one score against New York, and tossed touchdown passes to Alyn Beals, John Strzykalski and Paul Crowe. Over 60,000 fans crammed into Kezar Stadium to see the action. San Francisco posted a 12-2 record in 1948, but finished second in the AAFC West to the rival Cleveland Browns.