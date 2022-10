On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defensive front four, nicknamed "The Gold Rush," collected 10.0 sacks in a 16-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"The Gold Rush" consisted of defensive ends Tommy Hart and Cedrick Hardman and tackles Jimmy Webb and Cleveland Elam. Hart, who spent most of the contest in the Rams backfield, notched 6.0 individual sacks and forced two fumbles in the 49ers shutout of the Rams.