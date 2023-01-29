This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX

Jan 29, 2023 at 01:00 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by Joe Hession & Briana McDonald

January 29, 1995

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.

Quarterback Steve Young performed flawlessly at Super Bowl XXIX, throwing six touchdown passes in San Francisco's victory over the Chargers. The 49ers found the end zone twice on their first seven plays and needed only four minutes to post a 14-0 lead. Young connected with receiver Jerry Rice for three scores, while running back Ricky Watters hauled in two touchdown passes and ran for a third. Young was named MVP after his record-setting day. With the win, the 49ers carved a place in NFL history by becoming the first team to win five Super Bowls.

