This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV

Jan 28, 2023 at 01:00 AM
by Joe Hession & Briana McDonald

January 28, 1990

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV.

Super Bowl XXIV was billed as a showdown between hot shot quarterbacks Joe Montana and John Elway. Singer Aaron Neville had barely finished the final note of the National Anthem when Montana stole the spotlight. In the first half, he fired touchdown passes to receiver Jerry Rice, tight end Brent Jones and Rice again as San Francisco built a 27-3 halftime lead over the Broncos. Montana finished the game connecting on 22-of-29 tosses for 297 yards and five touchdowns as the 49ers established Super Bowl records for points scored and margin of victory in the 55-10 blowout. To the surprise of no one, Montana earned his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55 - Broncos 10

View the best photos and moments from the San Francisco 49ers fourth Super Bowl victory.

