This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV

January 28, 1990

Super Bowl XXIV was billed as a showdown between hot shot quarterbacks Joe Montana and John Elway. Singer Aaron Neville had barely finished the final note of the National Anthem when Montana stole the spotlight. In the first half, he fired touchdown passes to receiver Jerry Rice, tight end Brent Jones and Rice again as San Francisco built a 27-3 halftime lead over the Broncos. Montana finished the game connecting on 22-of-29 tosses for 297 yards and five touchdowns as the 49ers established Super Bowl records for points scored and margin of victory in the 55-10 blowout. To the surprise of no one, Montana earned his third Super Bowl MVP award.