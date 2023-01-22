This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

January 22, 1989

In one of the most exciting Super Bowl games in NFL annals, receiver John Taylor hauled in a 10-yard strike from quarterback Joe Montana with 34 seconds remaining to lift the 49ers to a 20-16 victory over the Bengals. It was Taylor's only reception in Super Bowl XXIII. With 3:20 to play, Montana began the 92-yard drive by calmly directing the attention of his nervous teammates toward the stands. "Hey, isn't that John Candy over there?" he asked while pointing out the popular comedian. Taylor hauled in 43 scoring passes during nine seasons in San Francisco.