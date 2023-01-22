This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

Jan 22, 2023 at 01:00 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by Joe Hession & Briana McDonald

January 22, 1989

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

In one of the most exciting Super Bowl games in NFL annals, receiver John Taylor hauled in a 10-yard strike from quarterback Joe Montana with 34 seconds remaining to lift the 49ers to a 20-16 victory over the Bengals. It was Taylor's only reception in Super Bowl XXIII. With 3:20 to play, Montana began the 92-yard drive by calmly directing the attention of his nervous teammates toward the stands. "Hey, isn't that John Candy over there?" he asked while pointing out the popular comedian. Taylor hauled in 43 scoring passes during nine seasons in San Francisco.

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20 - Bengals 16

View the best photos and moments from the San Francisco 49ers third Super Bowl victory.

