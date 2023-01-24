This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI

January 24, 1982
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI.
Quarterback Joe Montana gave the 49ers a 7-0 first quarter lead with a one-yard plunge into the end zone. Early in the second quarter, running back Earl Cooper finished off a 92-yard drive by hauling in an 11-yard scoring pass from Montana. Just before the first half ended, kicker Ray Wersching booted two field goals in a span of 18 seconds and San Francisco went into the locker room with a 20-0 lead. Wersching converted on four field goals attempts in the game. When the final whistle blew, the 49ers earned their first NFL championship and Montana was named the game's MVP.
View the best photos and moments from the San Francisco 49ers first Super Bowl victory.