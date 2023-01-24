This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI

January 24, 1982

Quarterback Joe Montana gave the 49ers a 7-0 first quarter lead with a one-yard plunge into the end zone. Early in the second quarter, running back Earl Cooper finished off a 92-yard drive by hauling in an 11-yard scoring pass from Montana. Just before the first half ended, kicker Ray Wersching booted two field goals in a span of 18 seconds and San Francisco went into the locker room with a 20-0 lead. Wersching converted on four field goals attempts in the game. When the final whistle blew, the 49ers earned their first NFL championship and Montana was named the game's MVP.