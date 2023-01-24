This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI

Jan 24, 2023 at 03:30 PM
by Joe Hession & Briana McDonald

January 24, 1982

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI.

Quarterback Joe Montana gave the 49ers a 7-0 first quarter lead with a one-yard plunge into the end zone. Early in the second quarter, running back Earl Cooper finished off a 92-yard drive by hauling in an 11-yard scoring pass from Montana. Just before the first half ended, kicker Ray Wersching booted two field goals in a span of 18 seconds and San Francisco went into the locker room with a 20-0 lead. Wersching converted on four field goals attempts in the game. When the final whistle blew, the 49ers earned their first NFL championship and Montana was named the game's MVP.

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26 - Bengals 21

View the best photos and moments from the San Francisco 49ers first Super Bowl victory.

LB Milt McColl
1 / 44
No Title
2 / 44
No Title
3 / 44
No Title
4 / 44
No Title
5 / 44
No Title
6 / 44
No Title
7 / 44
No Title
8 / 44
No Title
9 / 44
Joe Montana
10 / 44
No Title
11 / 44
Joe Montana, Ray Wersching
12 / 44
No Title
13 / 44
No Title
14 / 44
No Title
15 / 44
No Title
16 / 44
No Title
17 / 44
No Title
18 / 44
No Title
19 / 44
No Title
20 / 44
No Title
21 / 44
No Title
22 / 44
No Title
23 / 44
Dan Bunz
24 / 44
No Title
25 / 44
No Title
26 / 44
No Title
27 / 44
No Title
28 / 44
No Title
29 / 44
No Title
30 / 44
No Title
31 / 44
No Title
32 / 44
No Title
33 / 44
No Title
34 / 44
No Title
35 / 44
No Title
36 / 44
No Title
37 / 44
No Title
38 / 44
No Title
39 / 44
No Title
40 / 44
No Title
41 / 44
No Title
42 / 44
No Title
43 / 44
No Title
44 / 44
