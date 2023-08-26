Shanahan Details 49ers Kicker Situation, Lance Trade and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF 

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the regular season with a quickly changing kicker situation. Both of the team's place kickers, rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez are expected to miss a few weeks due to injury. The 49ers third round pick suffered a right quad strain during practice leading up to the preseason finale while Gonzalez sustained a calf strain during Friday night's pregame warmups.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, it is unlikely either will be ready in time for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and as a result, the team will have to look to outside options to fill the gap.

"We're going to work out a few guys, but as of now, I don't have that list (of guys coming in)," Shanahan responded when asked about tryout kickers.

The kicker position is one of a few that have affected by preseason injuries. The head coach detailed some additional players that have been dealing with injuries over the course of the last week and coming out of Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That list includes:

With the league-mandated roster cut coming Tuesday, the timetables for return on several of these players will affect the composition of the 49ers 53-man roster.

"It will all play into the fact of the 53," Shanahan said. "We know the positions that we want. We know the numbers that we need. We have to see who is available. Some of these guys that are hurt like Ray-Ray McCloud III﻿, Danny Gray and now, Cameron Latu﻿, we're going to have to see how long it is and whether to think about IR for the 53."

The 49ers Trade Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday, the 49ers traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lance was coming off back-to-back seasons shortened due to injuries and was part of quarterback room made up of Brock Purdy﻿, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen﻿. After being named the No. 3 in San Francisco earlier in the week, the 49ers and Lance's representation came together to find the third-year QB landing spots that would afford him more playing time and also find a deal that would help the organization moving forward.

"When Trey and I talked, we talked about all the situations going forward," Shanahan said. "I told him how much I'd still want him to be here to be the three. I also told him what I think is best for Trey. I do think Trey needs an opportunity to play more.... Trey took a little bit of time to think about it, but he came back and said he'd like to find another spot if we can. That's when we started looking into it, his agent and us. That came to fruition (Friday)."

Lance was a highly regarded member of the locker room throughout his tenure in The Bay and that was reflected by his teammates and the front office.

"He was very appreciative of the opportunity. Like Trey, typical Trey, he apologized to us and there was nothing for him to apologize for," general manager John Lynch said. "We're happy that he's got a spot. The Cowboys came up big, and I think that's an indication that they're excited to have him and we're excited for Trey's new opportunity. We'll always be big fans."