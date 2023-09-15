Presented by

Womack III Expected to Go on Injured Reserve Ahead of #SFvsLAR

Sep 15, 2023
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from their season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with just one player in question who went on to clear concussion protocols by Monday.

Throughout the week, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was added to the injury list with a groin issue, and despite missing Wednesday's workout, was back in pads for Thursday's practice. Meanwhile, cornerback Samuel Womack III is expected to be placed on the Injured Reserve list, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, after sustaining an MCL injury in practice.

Below is the complete Week 2 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

