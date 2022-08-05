Sermon Sets His Sights on a Breakout Sophomore Season

Running backs and assistant head coach Anthony Lynn is dedicating at least a portion of his first training camp with the 49ers to getting better acquainted with each of the running backs in his room. As more conversations happen, Lynn's understanding of each player grows, but his early takeaway from the group is pretty simple.

"They're all about their business," Lynn said when asked about the groups' quieter demeanor. "I like that. I've had those guys that are not as quiet, and that's a lot more to manage."

The dedication of second-year running back Trey Sermon to his 'business' this offseason has been apparent, catching the attention of head coach Kyle Shanahan long before the start of training camp in late July.

"Watching him in OTAs, he was as yoked up as he could be," Shanahan said. "He was as in-shape as he could be. You could tell the guy learned from his rookie year and wants to do a lot more. That's the start of it."

"I decided to put on a little bit more muscle and a couple more pounds," Sermon said. "I am in really good shape. I put a lot of work in this offseason, and it's definitely noticeable."

Sermon also spent time training with Vikings Pro Bowler and All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo Bills Devin Singletary during the offseason and entered the SAP Performance Facility ready to ball.