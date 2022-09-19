49ers Improve Their Record Against Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 Win

Team Record Recap
- The 49ers improve to 10-13 at home against the Seahawks.
- San Francisco claims its first win over Seattle since 12/29/2019.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Seahawks offense to 216 total net yards, the second-fewest allowed by the 49ers all-time against Seattle.
Fewest Total Net Yards Allowed by the 49ers Against Seattle
|Rank
|Date
|Result
|Total Yards
|1.
|9/25/1988
|W, 38-7
|154
|2.
|9/18/2022
|W, 27-7
|216
|3.
|9/11/2011
|W, 33-17
|219
|4.
|10/3/2021
|L, 28-21
|234
|5.
|9/12/2010
|L, 6-31
|242
- The 49ers defense held the Seahawks to 36 rushing yards, the second-fewest allowed by the 49ers all-time against Seattle.
Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed by the 49ers Against Seattle
|Rank
|Date
|Result
|Rush Yards
|1.
|9/25/1988
|W, 38-7
|29
|2.
|9/18/2022
|W, 27-7
|36
|3.
|10/26/2008
|L, 13-34
|39
|4.
|9/11/2011
|W, 33-17
|64
|5.
|9/20/2009
|W, 23-10
|66
- The 49ers defense allowed 0 points to the Seahawks in the first half for the first time since defeating the Seahawks, 26-21, at Seattle (12/29/2019).
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered four tackles and 2.0 sacks on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, giving him 3.0 on the season and 27.5 in his career. It also marked Bosa's third-consecutive game against Seattle with at least 1.0 sack. Bosa has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks in a game eight times in his career.
- Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted Smith and registered 14 return yards. The interception marked his first of the season and as a member of the 49ers and the 28th of his career.
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward recorded eight tackles and intercepted a pass attempt by Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas. The interception marked his first of the season and as a member of the 49ers and the fifth of his career.
Offensive Highlights
- Sunday marked the third time in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's career that he both threw for at least one touchdown and rushed for at least one touchdown [vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (12/24/17) and at Philadelphia Eagles (9/19/21)].
- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored on a one-yard touchdown run, marking his first of the season and the fifth of his career.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered five receptions for 44 yards to go along with four carries for 53 yards, including a career-long 51-yard run in the first quarter.
- Tight end Ross Dwelley hauled in a career-long 38-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo. Dwelley also recovered a muffed punt by Seahawks cornerback Xavier Crawford that put the 49ers at Seattle's 22 yard line and helped set up Juszczyk's touchdown run.