ProFootballTalk Names 49ers the Best Backfield in the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers have a stacked offensive backfield, possessing do-it-all talent in elite players such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The combination of statistical league-leading players and head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-first offensive scheme makes the 49ers a scary offense to defend.

NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC Sports ProFootballTalk were tasked with identifying the best backfields in the league and the duo named San Francisco "the best in the National Football League."

"I'm going to go with the 49ers right off the bat, they just have a stable of guys," Simms said. "We know that Christian McCaffrey's there, so that's damn good. Elijah Mitchell, what he brings to the table is impressive, he was their starter... And then when you get into the rest of the crew there, Tyrion Davis-Price they drafted last year so there's some depth. Jordan Mason showed he could play. The 49ers, to me, have the best all around backfield as long as running backs are concerned in the NFL."