ProFootballTalk Names 49ers the Best Backfield in the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers have a stacked offensive backfield, possessing do-it-all talent in elite players such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The combination of statistical league-leading players and head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-first offensive scheme makes the 49ers a scary offense to defend.
NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC Sports ProFootballTalk were tasked with identifying the best backfields in the league and the duo named San Francisco "the best in the National Football League."
"I'm going to go with the 49ers right off the bat, they just have a stable of guys," Simms said. "We know that Christian McCaffrey's there, so that's damn good. Elijah Mitchell, what he brings to the table is impressive, he was their starter... And then when you get into the rest of the crew there, Tyrion Davis-Price they drafted last year so there's some depth. Jordan Mason showed he could play. The 49ers, to me, have the best all around backfield as long as running backs are concerned in the NFL."
"And they've got the commitment to the run," Florio added. "It's such an integral part of what they do. You just put in the interchangeable pieces, you can throw Deebo Samuel in there as well and you have a great backfield that really is the best in the National Football League."
The one player the analysts left out that is an essential part of the 49ers backfield is fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The seven-time Pro Bowler continued to shine in his tenth year in the league. Last season, Juszczyk recorded 226 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in 12 starts.
McCaffrey's show-stopping 2022 season has earned league-wide recognition. In the latest NFL running back rankings, McCaffrey was ranked as the No. 1 starting running back of 2022. Over the course of the year, McCaffrey played all 17 regular season games, amassing 1,139 rushing yards on 244 carries and eight touchdowns. He added 85 catches for 741 yards and five receiving touchdowns through the air.
If there is one thing running back Elijah Mitchell has proven, it's his resilience. Taken by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mitchell quickly established himself as the 49ers starting running back after veteran Raheem Mostert's season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Detriot Lions. In his first NFL season, Mitchell broke San Francisco's single-season franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie. In 2022, despite missing 13 games due to injury, the sophomore running back recorded 364 total scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
Former undrafted rookie Jordan Mason made his name known in The Bay after an impressive 2022 season. After earning his spot on the team's 53-man roster, Mason finished his first year in the league with 270 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The 49ers 2022 third round draft pick Tyrion Davis-Price added depth to the room, stepping in when Mitchell went down in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and the following week racked up career highs in carries (14) and offensive snaps (30).