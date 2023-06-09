Nick Bosa Lands in Top Tier of PFF's 'Top 32' Edge List for 2023

Expectations are high for the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa heading into the 2023 season.
Pro Football Focus has continued to name its "Top 32" at each position, and it's no surprise that Bosa is a headliner amongst the edge rushers. The veteran defensive lineman landed a spot in Tier 1, third-overall behind defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
Bosa is coming off a career-best year in which he led the league in sacks (18.5) and recorded 51 total tackles (19 tackles-for-loss), a pass defended and two forced fumbles. He also notched 48 quarterback hits. In addition to winning DPOY honors, Bosa earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his impressive body of work in 2022.
"Bosa won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, as he led the league in pressures (90), finished third in pass rush win percentage (21%), and was stout versus the run (82.6 run defense grade while missing zero tackles as a run defender)."