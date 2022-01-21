Nick Bosa Expected to Play vs. Packers

In the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher ﻿﻿Nick Bosa﻿﻿ took a teammate's knee to the helmet that removed him from the remainder of the game and placed him in the concussion protocol.

Bosa had already notched a half sack, a quarterback hit and three tackles in 14 pass rushes before leaving the game with a concussion.

Given the nature of head injuries, Bosa's status for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup was uncertain.

However, the pass rusher returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity before re-joining the team as a full participant during the 49ers final practice of the week on Thursday.

The team announced ahead of Saturday's game that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and should have no setbacks in returning to the field against the Packers.

Bosa appeared in all 17 regular season games for San Francisco this season, just a year removed from an ACL injury. The pass rusher led the team with a career-high 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 52 tackles, 21 tackles for loss (first in the NFL), four forced fumbles and a pass defended.

In his last postseason appearance during the 49ers 2019 Super Bowl run, Bosa notched four sacks, including one against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, five quarterback hits, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Of note, the 49ers are 10-3 when Bosa registers at least 0.5 a sack.