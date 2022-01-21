Presented by

Nick Bosa Expected to Play vs. Packers

Jan 21, 2022 at 01:30 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

In the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher ﻿﻿Nick Bosa﻿﻿ took a teammate's knee to the helmet that removed him from the remainder of the game and placed him in the concussion protocol.

Bosa had already notched a half sack, a quarterback hit and three tackles in 14 pass rushes before leaving the game with a concussion.

Given the nature of head injuries, Bosa's status for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup was uncertain.

However, the pass rusher returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity before re-joining the team as a full participant during the 49ers final practice of the week on Thursday.

The team announced ahead of Saturday's game that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and should have no setbacks in returning to the field against the Packers.

Bosa appeared in all 17 regular season games for San Francisco this season, just a year removed from an ACL injury. The pass rusher led the team with a career-high 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 52 tackles, 21 tackles for loss (first in the NFL), four forced fumbles and a pass defended.

In his last postseason appearance during the 49ers 2019 Super Bowl run, Bosa notched four sacks, including one against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, five quarterback hits, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Of note, the 49ers are 10-3 when Bosa registers at least 0.5 a sack.

Following his ongoing stretches of dominant outings just a year removed from his season-ending injury, the pass rusher is continuing his case for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

Related Content

news

Three Keys to a 49ers Victory at Lambeau

What will it take to conquer the top-seeded Green Bay Packers?
news

Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

'Looking Good' For Nick Bosa, Ambry Thomas Ahead of Packers

A look at the final injury report heading into #SFvsGB, including updates on Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas and other members of the 49ers.
news

49ers Look Vastly Different Heading into Rematch vs. Packers

There are three areas in particular that the 49ers have seen striking developments since Week 3: San Francisco's run game, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿'s continued emergence and the 49ers improved pass rush.
news

Maneras Para Ver y Escuchar 49ers vs. Packers en la Ronda Divisional

Despues de dejar fuera de playoffs a Cowboys, 49ers continuarán su travesía de post temporada como visitantes en Green Bay para enfrentarse a Packers.
news

Morning Report: How Can 49ers Get 4th-Straight Playoff Win vs. Packers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Se Dirige Hacia la Ronda Divisional Para Enfrentar a Packers en Green Bay

San Francisco 49ers regresan a la ronda Divisional de la NFC por segunda ocasión en tres temporadas mientras viajan a Green Bay para enfrentarse a los Packers.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's postseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limitados en la Práctica Inicial de 49ers

Con un enorme énfasis en recuperación y descanso esta semana, después de venir de una victoria que fue muy física sobre los Cowboys, los 49ers resumieron prácticas el martes en preparación para Packers.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Hold First Practice before #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers

A full look at Tuesday's practice report ahead of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round matchup as well as an update on edge rusher Nick Bosa.
Advertising