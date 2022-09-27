NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following 'SNF' Loss

The San Francisco 49ers were edged out by the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football," putting them at 1-2 on the year. In Week 4, the team has another primetime matchup on the schedule with the Los Angeles Rams headed to The Bay for "Monday Night Football."

San Francisco will look to bounce back without a couple more of its starters who have been sidelined due to injury. Left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high ankle sprain, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair sustained an MCL sprain in Sunday night's contest. Both players are expected to be out for several weeks.

In addition to overcoming those injuries, the biggest task at hand for the 49ers will be to jumpstart an offense that head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players said "never got into a rhythm" against the Broncos. Converting on third down and turnovers are a couple of the key areas San Francisco hopes to improve in its upcoming Week 4 matchup.

"It felt and looked exactly like what I had thought," Shanahan responded when asked about his game breakdown. "The first half was similar to what I thought. We missed some ops (opportunities). We should have had a lot more points than what our production showed, but the second half was exactly how it felt out there. There wasn't one position, there wasn't one thing in particular—everyone had their part. We could not convert a third down, which was the biggest reason for our troubles."

