What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say Following SF's 11-10 Loss

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10 in their "Sunday Night Football" contest. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 3 matchup:

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's performance against the Broncos:

"I thought we played real well in the first half... In the second half, I don't think anyone on offense did a good job, including myself. We really didn't get into a rhythm the whole time and our defense did a hell of a job keeping us in there, but we weren't able to get it going."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers offensive rhythm:

"We started off pretty good. I felt like we were in a rhythm early and we kind of just got away from it and things didn't go our way."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on bouncing back from a loss:

"We get an extra day this week, so that's going to be big for us after a tough game like that. We've been here before, it's just part of the game. It's never easy but I think our team is built for that."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on how Denver prepared for the Week 3 matchup:

"We went in there knowing we were going to have to be downhill. We knew that they were a very good defense. We knew it was going to be just incremental... Things weren't happening as well as we wanted them to, but we just tried to stick to the plan. We wanted to be sure that we protected the edges because those two rushers that they have are very good, so we tried to get as many people as we could on them. The guys just stayed together."

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's reaction to the down-to-the-wire primetime matchup:

"These guys battled all night. This was a perfect game, it couldn't get any better, we battled back and forth. This team is really good, San Francisco, I've played them for years. I told the guys throughout the week that it's going to come down to the wire in the fourth quarter and we've got to win it, we've got to find a way. Despite all the trouble and the battle, our defense played amazing. What a game that was."

