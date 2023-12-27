NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Contender Entering Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers didn't close out Christmas the way they had hoped, dropping their Week 16 matchup 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens. The silver lining of it all is that San Francisco had some breathing room in terms of the conference standings, and if the team can win its next two games, they can lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Perhaps the biggest concern as the team continues its playoff push are the injuries coming out of Monday night's game. By the end of the contest, the 49ers offensive line was shuffled around quite a bit with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and Jaylon Moore exiting the game, Spencer Burford taking over at right tackle and Colton McKivitz assuming left tackle responsibilities. Quarterback Brock Purdy also went out early with a stinger, but per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he is expected to be fine for Week 17.
Up next for the 49ers is an East Coast matchup with the Washington Commanders on New Year's Eve.
Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 17:
Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm
"Even though the 49ers saved face a bit late in the 33-19 loss to the Ravens, it's impossible to overlook how tough a night Brock Purdy and several elements of the offense had... It just was not the game I expected from this team at this point in the season. But the Niners have stumbled before and risen again, and I believe they'll be in the thick of the Super Bowl race, especially with the NFC's top seed still very much in play."
Staff Writer Nate Davis
"Small picture? Not so happy holidays... Big picture? Niners should be fine – and getting embarrassed Monday might just trigger a steamroll into Super Bowl 58."
NFL Writer David Helman
"It's a tough league, Niners. Join the list of Super Bowl contenders who've had their butts completely kicked this season."
Bleacher Report Staff
"In today's rapid-reaction era, we have a tendency to overreact to the here and now instead of stepping back and looking at the bigger picture. That will no doubt be the case where Monday night's butt-kicking is concerned... but the Niners will be fine. They will all but certainly be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They beat both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys handily."