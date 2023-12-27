NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Contender Entering Week 17

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 17:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"Even though the 49ers saved face a bit late in the 33-19 loss to the Ravens, it's impossible to overlook how tough a night Brock Purdy and several elements of the offense had... It just was not the game I expected from this team at this point in the season. But the Niners have stumbled before and risen again, and I believe they'll be in the thick of the Super Bowl race, especially with the NFC's top seed still very much in play."

Staff Writer Nate Davis

"Small picture? Not so happy holidays... Big picture? Niners should be fine – and getting embarrassed Monday might just trigger a steamroll into Super Bowl 58."

NFL Writer David Helman

"It's a tough league, Niners. Join the list of Super Bowl contenders who've had their butts completely kicked this season."

Bleacher Report Staff