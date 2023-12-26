Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

The 49ers sophomore quarterback was sacked midway through the fourth quarter of the Christmas night contest and suffered a stinger in a second-straight game. Unlike Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals where he reentered the game three plays later, Purdy stayed out for the remainder of the contest, and San Francisco had Sam Darnold take over quarterback duties for last eight minutes of the game. Shanahan noted that Purdy could have "possibly" gone back in if needed, but given the injuries to the offensive line and where the game was, the team opted to keep him out. The head coach does not expect Purdy to have any lingering effects from the stinger.