What the 49ers and Ravens Had to Say Following Week 16

Quarterback Brock Purdy on competing against the Ravens defense:

"They were sound in what they did. I feel like they did a good job all around, starting with their front and the guys in their secondary. They did a good job just all around. They're a good team in general, when they had momentum they kept it rolling. I felt like there was just some tight windows, not a lot of room for error in terms of my decision making. Overall, they did a good job. They came ready to play."

Linebacker Fred Warner on his feelings following the loss:

"I have mixed emotions about it. We know the recipe for winning football games for our team. We've got to take the ball away on defense, and we didn't take the ball away. We've got to protect the ball on offense, we gave it we gave it away. So, when you do that, that's how you lose games... We just didn't we didn't execute. They were the better team today."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the Ravens defense:

"They had a good plan. I think they did a good job. I have to watch it, I'm not sure. (During the game) I'm running around, so you can't really tell. So, I'd have to see it."

Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir on Baltimore's quarterback Lamar Jackson:

"He could use his legs and he is one of the most talented QB's in the league. I have to give him his props today, he is a great player."

Lenoir on the team's mindset following the Week 16 loss:

"We just get back to the drawing board, fix the small things we messed up today and keep fighting."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on the offense's performance in Week 16:

"We just can't beat ourselves. At the end of the day, we just have to stay on the field and can't put the defense in tough situations."

