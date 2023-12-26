What the 49ers and Ravens Had to Say Following Week 16

Dec 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 33-19 at Levi's® Stadium in Week 16. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on what went wrong against the Ravens on "Monday Night Football":

"I'm not gonna sit here and say they (the team) are demoralized or anything. We weren't very balanced throughout our whole team today. I thought they came out ready to go, but when you turn the ball over, it doesn't really matter. And then the way that third quarter went, that was bad football and by the time the fourth started it was out of hand."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on competing against the Ravens defense:

"They were sound in what they did. I feel like they did a good job all around, starting with their front and the guys in their secondary. They did a good job just all around. They're a good team in general, when they had momentum they kept it rolling. I felt like there was just some tight windows, not a lot of room for error in terms of my decision making. Overall, they did a good job. They came ready to play."

Linebacker Fred Warner on his feelings following the loss:

"I have mixed emotions about it. We know the recipe for winning football games for our team. We've got to take the ball away on defense, and we didn't take the ball away. We've got to protect the ball on offense, we gave it we gave it away. So, when you do that, that's how you lose games... We just didn't we didn't execute. They were the better team today."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the Ravens defense:

"They had a good plan. I think they did a good job. I have to watch it, I'm not sure. (During the game) I'm running around, so you can't really tell. So, I'd have to see it."

Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir on Baltimore's quarterback Lamar Jackson:

"He could use his legs and he is one of the most talented QB's in the league. I have to give him his props today, he is a great player."

Lenoir on the team's mindset following the Week 16 loss:

"We just get back to the drawing board, fix the small things we messed up today and keep fighting."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on the offense's performance in Week 16:

"We just can't beat ourselves. At the end of the day, we just have to stay on the field and can't put the defense in tough situations."

Quarterback Sam Darnold on facing the league's No. 1 ranked defense:

"Obviously, that's a really good defense, really good scheme. They have a really good offense as well. We've just got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we can do better."

Ravens Quotes

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on facing the 49ers in Week 15:

"Our guys played a worthy type of game – against an opponent like that. That's a very good football team. It's a football team that's going far this year. A very physical, very tough team. If you look at the game we played, it was pretty much a complete game by all three phases."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on entering the contest as "underdogs":

"I really don't care about the favorites. That's a great team though, don't take anything away from them, their defense, offense or special teams. But I pretty much like it that way, being underdogs... I feel like we have success that way."

