Morning Report: Which Position Groups Could 49ers Target in 2023 Draft?

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 18th.
New and Notable
Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10
This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.
49ers Sign Wide Receiver to One-Year Contract; Announce Two Other Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal. In addition, WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.
Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.
What to Watch
