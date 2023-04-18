Powered By

Morning Report: Which Position Groups Could 49ers Target in 2023 Draft?

Apr 18, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 18th.

New and Notable

Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

49ers Sign Wide Receiver to One-Year Contract; Announce Two Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal. In addition, WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.

Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Kym Fortino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Kym Fortino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 45

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 45

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
16 / 45

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 45

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 45

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 45

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
27 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir
28 / 45

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LT Trent Williams
32 / 45

LT Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tyrion Davis-Price
33 / 45

WR Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
35 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
42 / 45

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
45 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
