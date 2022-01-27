Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 27.
New and Notable
How Arik Armstead's 'Unselfish' Play Elevates 49ers Defense
Arik Armstead has been a dominant, positive force both on and off the field. His efforts in community service, inspired by LeBron James and Nipsey Hussle, have earned him consecutive nominations as the 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Not only has the defensive lineman stepped up for his community, but he's stepped up for his team when they needed him most. The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a season-ending knee injury early in the season, and relied on the team captain to help solidify the interior of the D-line.
"Our run defense improved drastically because of the unselfish play by Arik Armstead," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Arik can play outside, Arik can play inside. That's Arik. He's a playmaker, no matter where he is."
Trent Williams Misses Practice, Jimmy G's Shoulder Off 49ers Injury Report
Trent Williams was not on hand when the team kicked off their first practice of the week in preparation for Sunday's NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Williams limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. He later returned, however, had his right ankle taped for the remainder of the game. When the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday, the 49ers revealed the left tackle's X-rays came back negative. While there are still questions surrounding his availability for Sunday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the left tackle will do everything in his power to be on hand for the first title game of his 12-year NFL career.
"In Trent's mind, there's no way he is not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So hopefully we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing and so do I, so we'll see how that pans out as the week goes. If he can, he will."
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves on Wednesday:
The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:
The following player has been released from the team's practice squad:
Say Cheese
Take a look at the top images from this week's practices as San Francisco gets ready for their NFC title matchup against Los Angeles.
Quick Hits
On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-NFL team with both Trent Williams and Nick Bosa making their first-career appearances on the list. Additionally, tight end George Kittle landed on their All-NFC team alongside Williams and Bosa. Read More >>>
Analytics site Pro Football Focus reviewed all of the free agency signings leading up to the 2021 season to see which players made the biggest impact on their new teams. Coming in as one of the best pickups is defensive lineman Arden Key. In his first season in San Francisco, Key notched 6.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and one pass defended.
Press Pass
Mark Your Calendars
Join us for the 49ers Invasion presented by Zenni at Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles with giveaway items, raffle prizes, fan rally and the opportunity to hang out with Sourdough Sam and fellow Faithful before the 49ers continue to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.
Following the state of California mandate, masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status when not immediately eating or drinking. Following the Los Angeles County ordinance, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into the venue.
- When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST
- Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles
