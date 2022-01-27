Powered By

Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Jan 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 27.

New and Notable

How Arik Armstead's 'Unselfish' Play Elevates 49ers Defense

Arik Armstead has been a dominant, positive force both on and off the field. His efforts in community service, inspired by LeBron James and Nipsey Hussle, have earned him consecutive nominations as the 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Not only has the defensive lineman stepped up for his community, but he's stepped up for his team when they needed him most. The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a season-ending knee injury early in the season, and relied on the team captain to help solidify the interior of the D-line.

"Our run defense improved drastically because of the unselfish play by Arik Armstead," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Arik can play outside, Arik can play inside. That's Arik. He's a playmaker, no matter where he is."

Read More >>>

Trent Williams Misses Practice, Jimmy G's Shoulder Off 49ers Injury Report

Trent Williams was not on hand when the team kicked off their first practice of the week in preparation for Sunday's NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. He later returned, however, had his right ankle taped for the remainder of the game. When the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday, the 49ers revealed the left tackle's X-rays came back negative. While there are still questions surrounding his availability for Sunday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the left tackle will do everything in his power to be on hand for the first title game of his 12-year NFL career.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he is not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So hopefully we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing and so do I, so we'll see how that pans out as the week goes. If he can, he will."

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves on Wednesday:

 The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:

The following player has been released from the team's practice squad:

Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Matchup vs. Rams

Take a look at the top images from this week's practices as San Francisco gets ready for their NFC title matchup against Los Angeles.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
10 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
11 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
15 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
16 / 53

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
19 / 53

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
20 / 53

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
22 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
25 / 53

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 53

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
28 / 53

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
30 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
32 / 53

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
34 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DL Maurice Hurst
35 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
36 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
37 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
38 / 53

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
39 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
40 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
42 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
43 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
44 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
45 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
46 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
47 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
48 / 53

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
49 / 53

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
50 / 53

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
51 / 53

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
52 / 53

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
53 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Quick Hits

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-NFL team with both Trent Williams and Nick Bosa making their first-career appearances on the list. Additionally, tight end George Kittle landed on their All-NFC team alongside Williams and Bosa. Read More >>>

--

Analytics site Pro Football Focus reviewed all of the free agency signings leading up to the 2021 season to see which players made the biggest impact on their new teams. Coming in as one of the best pickups is defensive lineman ﻿Arden Key﻿. In his first season in San Francisco, Key notched 6.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and one pass defended.

Press Pass

Mark Your Calendars

Join us for the 49ers Invasion presented by Zenni at Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles with giveaway items, raffle prizes, fan rally and the opportunity to hang out with Sourdough Sam and fellow Faithful before the 49ers continue to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the state of California mandate, masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status when not immediately eating or drinking. Following the Los Angeles County ordinance, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into the venue.

  • When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST
  • Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles

Learn More >>>

