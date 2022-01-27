Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Trent Williams Misses Practice, Jimmy G's Shoulder Off 49ers Injury Report

Trent Williams was not on hand when the team kicked off their first practice of the week in preparation for Sunday's NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. He later returned, however, had his right ankle taped for the remainder of the game. When the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday, the 49ers revealed the left tackle's X-rays came back negative. While there are still questions surrounding his availability for Sunday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the left tackle will do everything in his power to be on hand for the first title game of his 12-year NFL career.