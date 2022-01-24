Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, George Kittle Land on PFWA's All-NFL, All-NFC Team

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-NFL team with both ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ making their first-career appearances on the list. Additionally, tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ landed on their All-NFC team alongside Williams and Bosa.

Williams is coming off of a standout Year 2 in San Francisco, where the left tackle earned his first-career All-Pro honor. At the close of the regular season, Williams was considered as one of the top offensive linemen, if not top player, in the entire NFL in his 12th season. According to football analytics site Pro Football Focus, Williams finished the year with an overall grade of 98.3, the highest given to any player in a season, ever.

He was also named to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.

Just a year removed from a season-ending ACL injury, Bosa is arguably playing better than his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019. San Francisco's pass rusher appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and posted a career-high 15.5 sacks (tied for the third-most in the NFL this season), 32 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. Bosa was named to his second-career Pro Bowl this season.

So far in the postseason, Bosa has recorded 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in six quarters of play.

Kittle appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and posted 910 yards on 71 receptions and notched six touchdowns on the year. His 910 yards are the fourth-most by any tight end this season and the second most in the NFC behind Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts. Kittle also earned his third-career Pro Bowl nod in his fifth season with the 49ers.

Through two postseason contests, Kittle has posted 81 yards on five receptions while averaging an impressive 16.2 yards per reception.

