Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Talks Confidence in Year 2

Aug 18, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 18.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17

Read all the updates from the first day of padded practices here.

Dre Greenlaw is Playing with 'More Confidence' in Year 2

During a video conference with media after Monday's practice, Dre Greenlaw discussed his mindset heading into his second season in San Francisco. Greenlaw had a standout training camp last year, eventually beating out several veterans for the starting SAM linebacker job. Greenlaw finished his rookie campaign with 92 tackles, two passes defended, a sack and an interception.

Last year, Greenlaw documented his first NFL training camp, sharing a first-person account of his experiences. Check out all four below. 👇

Part 1: Taking Advantage of My Opportunity

Part 2: Making My NFL Debut

Part 3: Bringing the Heat in Denver

Part 4: This Time, It Counts

Be on the lookout on 49ers.com for the latest edition of "In My Own Words," featuring this year's rookie class.

49ers PREP Coaching Series Episode 3: Ian Williams

Each week, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank are bringing together people from across the football landscape to talk about their experiences. This week's guest is former 49ers defensive lineman, Ian Williams. Watch the full video below.

Quick Hits

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Tim Ryan discussed the team's top storylines and gave an inside look at the 49ers first padded practice of training camp. Starting yesterday and running through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility exclusively on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Don't forget to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp!

--

Join 49ers EDU has they walk you through Page 7 of the 49ers Digital Playbook, explain key terms and show you how Physics is found in the game of football. Download the 49ers EDU Digital Playbook at 49ers.com/edu.

--

While speaking with media after practice yesterday, Emmanuel Moseley shared his goals for the 2020 season, said Richard Sherman is like a "big brother" and gave scouting reports on Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne.

Quote Worthy

Say Cheese

The Pads Are On: Players Continue to the Next Phase of #49ersCamp

Check out some of the best photos from the team's first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Jonas Griffith
1 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Jonas Griffith

K Robbie Gould
2 / 32

K Robbie Gould

CB Richard Sherman
3 / 32

CB Richard Sherman

RB Jerick McKinnon
4 / 32

RB Jerick McKinnon

DT Javon Kinlaw
5 / 32

DT Javon Kinlaw

LB Fred Warner
6 / 32

LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
7 / 32

TE George Kittle

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Trent Williams
10 / 32

T Trent Williams

DL D.J. Jones
11 / 32

DL D.J. Jones

QB C.J. Beathard
12 / 32

QB C.J. Beathard

LB Kwon Alexander
13 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander

TE Chase Harrell
14 / 32

TE Chase Harrell

LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw
16 / 32

DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Arik Armstead
17 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

WR Kendrick Bourne and CB Jason Verrett
18 / 32

WR Kendrick Bourne and CB Jason Verrett

DL Dee Ford
19 / 32

DL Dee Ford

QB Nick Mullens
20 / 32

QB Nick Mullens

TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 32

TE Ross Dwelley

T Mike McGlinchey
22 / 32

T Mike McGlinchey

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Raheem Mostert
24 / 32

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Salvon Ahmed
25 / 32

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
27 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL D.J. Jones
28 / 32

DL D.J. Jones

WR Dante Pettis
29 / 32

WR Dante Pettis

LB Kwon Alexander
30 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander

P Mitch Wishnowsky
31 / 32

P Mitch Wishnowsky

WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

