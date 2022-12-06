Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a statement win against one the league's most explosive offenses. However, in terms of personnel loss, the win was a costly one as the team prepares to enter the final leg of the regular season without their starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury during the 49ers first offensive drive versus the Dolphins and was quickly carted off the field. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, initial reports indicate Garoppolo "broke a few things" in his foot that will require surgery, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the 2022 season.