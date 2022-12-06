Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 13

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-8 all-time against Miami, including a 4-4 mark at home.
- The 49ers have now won five-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 5-9).
- With the win, San Francisco improved to 3-2 against the AFC East under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers are 5-1 through their first six home games for the second time in the last four seasons (2019).
Williams, Greenlaw and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #MIAvSF
The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a bittersweet one. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team improved to 8-4 with their fifth-straight win in the books but did so after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury. In his absence, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and led the offense, connecting on 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Bosa and More
The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a statement win against one the league's most explosive offenses. However, in terms of personnel loss, the win was a costly one as the team prepares to enter the final leg of the regular season without their starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury during the 49ers first offensive drive versus the Dolphins and was quickly carted off the field. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, initial reports indicate Garoppolo "broke a few things" in his foot that will require surgery, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the 2022 season.
5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead is entering his eighth season with the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2015.
Last season, Armstead notched a career-high 63 total tackles after moving to a primarily interior role on the defensive line. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed Armstead as an "Underrated Veteran" on their 2022 edge rusher rankings.
Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More
Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive back Jimmie Ward joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about his nine seasons with San Francisco and discuss his off-the-field interests.
