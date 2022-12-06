Powered By

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 13

Dec 06, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, December 6th.

New and Notable

Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-8 all-time against Miami, including a 4-4 mark at home.
  • The 49ers have now won five-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 5-9).
  • With the win, San Francisco improved to 3-2 against the AFC East under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers are 5-1 through their first six home games for the second time in the last four seasons (2019).

Read More >>>

Williams, Greenlaw and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #MIAvSF

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a bittersweet one. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team improved to 8-4 with their fifth-straight win in the books but did so after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury. In his absence, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and led the offense, connecting on 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Read More >>>

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Bosa and More

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a statement win against one the league's most explosive offenses. However, in terms of personnel loss, the win was a costly one as the team prepares to enter the final leg of the regular season without their starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury during the 49ers first offensive drive versus the Dolphins and was quickly carted off the field. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, initial reports indicate Garoppolo "broke a few things" in his foot that will require surgery, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the 2022 season.

Read More >>>

5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead is entering his eighth season with the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2015.

Last season, Armstead notched a career-high 63 total tackles after moving to a primarily interior role on the defensive line. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed Armstead as an "Underrated Veteran" on their 2022 edge rusher rankings.

Read More >>>

Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive back Jimmie Ward joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about his nine seasons with San Francisco and discuss his off-the-field interests.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Looks of the Game: Dolphins vs. 49ers (Week 13)

Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 20

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
5 / 20

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
6 / 20

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 20

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
8 / 20

T Mike McGlinchey

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 20

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
12 / 20

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 20

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
14 / 20

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
15 / 20

DL Samson Ebukam

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 20

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
17 / 20

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 20

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 20

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
Faithful Bring the Heat to Levi's® Stadium in Win Over Dolphins

View photos of 49ers fans during the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
1 / 47

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 47

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 47

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 47

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
44 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
45 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
47 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
