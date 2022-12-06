Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Bosa and More

The San Francisco 49ers 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was a statement win against one the league's most explosive offenses. However, in terms of personnel loss, the win was a costly one as the team prepares to enter the final leg of the regular season without their starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury during the 49ers first offensive drive versus the Dolphins and was quickly carted off the field. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, initial reports indicate Garoppolo "broke a few things" in his foot that will require surgery, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the 2022 season.

"We all checked on him last night (Sunday), and he was in here for the team meeting today," Shanahan said. "He was in good spirits today, came to the team meetings. He got to see everybody and we all got to talk to him a little bit here."

As of Monday afternoon, Garoppolo was still undergoing testing on his foot to determine the severity of the injuries.

"It was good to see him today, just being positive and to be able to give him a hug," Shanahan said. "His journey starts coming back from this, which won't be a problem. He'll come back no problem. Football is tough; a lot of these guys have gotten big injuries before, and when they do, it's crushing... You learn it's part of the sport, and you start to get a rehab plan. You go attack it and you go get ready for the next opportunity."

Three other 49ers players sustained injuries in Sunday afternoon's contest. Defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway has a pectoral strain that will sideline him for the next six to eight weeks. Per the head coach, Ridgeway is not expected to require surgery.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who recorded 3.0 sacks of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is dealing with hamstring irritation that will be managed throughout the week.