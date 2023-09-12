Powered By

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

Sep 12, 2023 at 09:25 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 12th.

New and Notable

49ers Lock Down Win No. 1 of 2023; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPIT

  • The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 1-0 for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.
  • With their 30-7 win on Sunday, the team has now won back-to-back regular season games against the Steelers.
  • The 49ers improved to 13-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 7-5 record on the road.

Learn More >>>

Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers began their season on the road for the third-straight year, traveling to the East Coast for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been four years since the last meeting between these two historic franchises, and with San Francisco's 30-7 win in the opener, the 49ers improve to 13-10 all-time versus the black and yellow.

Learn More >>>

Christian McCaffrey Nominated For Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. As a result, he is one of three players across the league nominated to be the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.

Learn More >>>

49ers Head into Week 2 Injury Free; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers stormed into the 2023 regular season with a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that the team is back in The Bay and head coach Kyle Shanahan has reviewed the tape, here are the three takeaways from Sunday's matchup:

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz got one of his toughest tests of the year early, matching up with 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the league by storm in his rookie season after leading the 49ers to an division title and appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With his impressive performance as a first-year player, he worked his way in the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and earned third place in votes. He enters year two in the NFL as the leader of the 49ers offense and a 2023 team captain.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-7 Win Over Steelers 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 12

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 12

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 12

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
6 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
7 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
9 / 12

LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 12

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 65

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
13 / 65

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 65

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 65

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
24 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
30 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
36 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
37 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
44 / 65

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
45 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
48 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
49 / 65

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
50 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
51 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey
52 / 65

TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
54 / 65

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
58 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
59 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
60 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
61 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
62 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
63 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
64 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
65 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 34

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 34

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
5 / 34

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
6 / 34

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 34

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
9 / 34

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 34

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 34

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 34

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 34

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
15 / 34

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 34

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
17 / 34

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 34

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 34

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy
20 / 34

QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 34

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
22 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 34

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
25 / 34

WR Ronnie Bell, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
26 / 34

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
27 / 34

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
28 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 34

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive for Week 1 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 33

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 33

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
6 / 33

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 33

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
9 / 33

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
10 / 33

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 33

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 33

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 33

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
19 / 33

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
20 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 33

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
23 / 33

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
24 / 33

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 33

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
27 / 33

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 33

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 33

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
30 / 33

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
31 / 33

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 33

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
33 / 33

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Meet the 49ers New Team Captains

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Land in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performances Following #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Jake Moody, Zane Gonzalez

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising