Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

49ers Lock Down Win No. 1 of 2023; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPIT
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 1-0 for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.
- With their 30-7 win on Sunday, the team has now won back-to-back regular season games against the Steelers.
- The 49ers improved to 13-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 7-5 record on the road.
Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT
The San Francisco 49ers began their season on the road for the third-straight year, traveling to the East Coast for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been four years since the last meeting between these two historic franchises, and with San Francisco's 30-7 win in the opener, the 49ers improve to 13-10 all-time versus the black and yellow.
Christian McCaffrey Nominated For Fedex Ground Player of Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. As a result, he is one of three players across the league nominated to be the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.
49ers Head into Week 2 Injury Free; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers stormed into the 2023 regular season with a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that the team is back in The Bay and head coach Kyle Shanahan has reviewed the tape, here are the three takeaways from Sunday's matchup:
Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz got one of his toughest tests of the year early, matching up with 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
5 Things to Know: Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the league by storm in his rookie season after leading the 49ers to an division title and appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With his impressive performance as a first-year player, he worked his way in the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and earned third place in votes. He enters year two in the NFL as the leader of the 49ers offense and a 2023 team captain.
