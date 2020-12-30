Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Good Morning Faithful,
Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 16 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week are 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Fred Warner and nickel corner K'Waun Williams.
Offense
QB: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
WR: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
TE: Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears
FLEX: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team
RT: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Defense
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE: Chase Young, Washington Football Team
EDGE: Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
CB: Darius Phillips, Cincinnati Bengals
CB: K'Waun Williams, San Francisco 49ers
S: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers
S: Jordan Whitehead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FLEX D: Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
A Message to the Faithful
We all know 2020 has been a year unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. As the NFL regular season concludes and we head into what would have been our Fan Appreciation Game, I wanted to share three themes that have defined this year for the 49ers organization: resilience, teamwork, and gratitude.
Throughout this year, challenging events have shone a light on the resilience of our community and the human race at large. From frontline workers risking their lives to help others, to companies donating resources to the underserved, to everyday citizens marching across the country advocating for human rights, 2020 has brought out the best in people. Here at the 49ers I'm proud to say that our organization and our partners have risen to the occasion as well.
Roster Moves
San Francisco announced on Tuesday they have signed long snapper Colin Holba to a one-year deal and activated tight end Charlie Woerner from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Holba (6-4, 248) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Jaguars (2017), 49ers (2018-19) and New York Giants (2019), he has appeared in 18 career games. Holba was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on December 9, 2020.
Quick Hits
On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, Mitch Wishnowsky highlighted his first two seasons in the NFL, the art of a perfect punt, how kicker Robbie Gould's experience at every stadium has become a resource and how George Kittle has become one of his favorite teammates in the locker room.
Los 49ers derrumbaron las esperanzas de los cardenales en Arizona, 20-12.
There has been much speculation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco, and head coach Kyle Shanahan hoped to set the record straight on Monday.