Now to you, the Faithful. I know it has been tough having to watch the team from afar this year, but you all have proven to be the best fanbase in the world. Whether you're sending us words of encouragement in social channels, cheering us on from your couch, or rocking 49ers gear on your video calls, thank you for being Faithful. No matter where you are, here in The Bay or beyond, we sincerely appreciate you keeping the Faith. Thank you for supporting our team, supporting each other, and supporting our community. This is what our brand campaign, Faithful to The Bay, is all about. Your commitment to the 49ers, the 49ers commitment to you, and our collective commitment to our community.