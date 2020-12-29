Faithful,
We all know 2020 has been a year unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. As the NFL regular season concludes and we head into what would have been our Fan Appreciation Game, I wanted to share three themes that have defined this year for the 49ers organization: resilience, teamwork, and gratitude.
Throughout this year, challenging events have shone a light on the resilience of our community and the human race at large. From frontline workers risking their lives to help others, to companies donating resources to the underserved, to everyday citizens marching across the country advocating for human rights, 2020 has brought out the best in people. Here at the 49ers I'm proud to say that our organization and our partners have risen to the occasion as well.
When the pandemic began to impact our country in March, we sprung to action in the Bay Area. We donated half a million dollars to support our employees and community and provided frontline workers with meals, care packages and Peet's coffee. We also partnered with Dignity Health to provide masks to underserved communities and worked with USAA and the USO to provide care packages to service members on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. In collaboration with U.S. Bank, we were able to provide rent support to single moms in the Bay Area. Last month, we provided Thanksgiving meals and Clover milk to 700 local families in need through Second Harvest Food Bank.