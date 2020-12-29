A-Message-to-the-Faithful-16x9

Faithful,

We all know 2020 has been a year unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. As the NFL regular season concludes and we head into what would have been our Fan Appreciation Game, I wanted to share three themes that have defined this year for the 49ers organization: resilience, teamwork, and gratitude.

Throughout this year, challenging events have shone a light on the resilience of our community and the human race at large. From frontline workers risking their lives to help others, to companies donating resources to the underserved, to everyday citizens marching across the country advocating for human rights, 2020 has brought out the best in people. Here at the 49ers I'm proud to say that our organization and our partners have risen to the occasion as well.

When the pandemic began to impact our country in March, we sprung to action in the Bay Area. We donated half a million dollars to support our employees and community and provided frontline workers with meals, care packages and Peet's coffee. We also partnered with Dignity Health to provide masks to underserved communities and worked with USAA and the USO to provide care packages to service members on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. In collaboration with U.S. Bank, we were able to provide rent support to single moms in the Bay Area. Last month, we provided Thanksgiving meals and Clover milk to 700 local families in need through Second Harvest Food Bank.

As a result of the pandemic, our community faced another challenge: continuing education and physical activity for our kids. As schools closed, homes became classrooms and parents became teachers. To help alleviate some of the distance learning burden, the 49ers Foundation stepped up. 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank created online education and fitness resources for parents to use at home to keep their kids mentally sharp and physically active. To date, these programs have reached nearly 120,000 students and over 700 coaches/teachers across 89 Bay Area school districts via the Digital Huddle presented by Cisco, Dignity Health and SAP.

Systemic racism and social injustice came to the forefront in 2020. The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery - and countless other acts of violence - forced us all to confront issues that have plagued our society for too long. Social justice has always been a cause that the 49ers have championed and our response this year is among my proudest moments in the organization. In September, we awarded $1 million in grants to nine social justice nonprofits, all of which have a presence in the Bay Area, and our partners at Levi's® assisted the efforts of our players to support voting rights and awareness around the November election. We're also partnering with U.S. Bank and Visa to support local minority-owned businesses.

Internally, we've hosted social justice and racial equality discussions with our players, coaches, and front office employees, identifying tangible ways we can all make a difference. We're continuing this conversation with the Faithful through our team channels and league platforms like Say Their Stories and Inspire Change. I'm also incredibly proud of our players, including Arik Armstead, Richard Sherman and others, for using their platforms. Our entire organization remains united and committed to driving positive societal change.

On the field, the 2019 team mantra of "I Got Your Back" has been in full effect once again this season. Our players, coaches, and staff have shown they are among the toughest and most resilient groups in all of professional sports. Despite dealing with injuries and other obstacles thrown our way, our team has lifted one another up and played with incredible heart. While the season has not gone the way we wanted, we have plenty of reason to be optimistic about 2021 and beyond.

The most recent challenge faced by our team was our relocation to Arizona to conclude the season. Our staff's professionalism and teamwork made the transition as seamless as possible. Not only has our entire football team and staff been in Arizona for the past month, but essential members of our gameday operations and content teams are there as well. Many people in our organization have taken time away from their loved ones during the holidays to live and work in Arizona and for that, I could not be more appreciative. I also want to thank the NFL for working with us and the Arizona Cardinals for welcoming us into their home for four of our last five games this season.

Now to you, the Faithful. I know it has been tough having to watch the team from afar this year, but you all have proven to be the best fanbase in the world. Whether you're sending us words of encouragement in social channels, cheering us on from your couch, or rocking 49ers gear on your video calls, thank you for being Faithful. No matter where you are, here in The Bay or beyond, we sincerely appreciate you keeping the Faith. Thank you for supporting our team, supporting each other, and supporting our community. This is what our brand campaign, Faithful to The Bay, is all about. Your commitment to the 49ers, the 49ers commitment to you, and our collective commitment to our community.

We appreciate you, we miss you, and we can't wait to welcome you back to Levi's® Stadium when it is safe for us to gather again. In the meantime, we wish you a happy and healthy new year.

Always Faithful,

Al

