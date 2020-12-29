Presented by

49ers Announce Roster Moves

Dec 29, 2020
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed LS Colin Holba to a one-year deal and activated TE ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Holba (6-4, 248) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Jaguars (2017), 49ers (2018-19) and New York Giants (2019), he has appeared in 18 career games. Holba was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on December 9, 2020.

A 26-year-old native of Louisville, KY, Holba attended the University of Louisville. In four years with the Cardinals (2013-16), he appeared in 26 games and served as the primary long snapper during his junior and senior seasons, registering three special teams tackles.

