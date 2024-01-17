Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on McCaffrey, Armstead 🗞️

Jan 17, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 17th.

New and Notable

Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice week on Tuesday, and coming off their first round Bye, the team returned to the practice field well-rested and in better health. Just three players were sidelined due to injury - safety Logan Ryan (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis) and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee). 

Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Make Playoff Debut as No. 2 Team

The San Francisco 49ers enter the NFC Divisional Round rested after a low stakes regular season finale and a first round Bye they earned by clinching the NFC's top seed. While 12 other playoff teams battled it out this weekend, the 49ers and the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, got to sit out of Super Wild Card Weekend and await their next opponent.

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

Deebo Samuel's dynamic talents at the "wideback" position are now being honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The San Francisco 49ers dual-threat receiver now joins Hall of Famer Charley Taylor as the only players in NFL history to record both 4,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in just five seasons. Samuel's game-worn gloves, cleats and skull cap from his milestone performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 regular season finale are currently on display in the Hall's "Pro Football Today Gallery."

McCaffrey, Warner and Five More 49ers Earn 2023 AP All-Pro Honors

The accolades continue to roll in for the San Francisco 49ers who had a total of seven players earn Associated Press All-Pro honors for the 2023 season. This marks the third year in a row the team has multiple first-team selections, and two players were unanimous selections. Additionally, the 49ers had two players make the AP All-Pro Second-Team. All-Pro selections are determined by a vote of 50 accredited media members of the Associated Press.

49ers Set to Host Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The wait is over, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend. The seventh-seeded Packers 48-32 upset of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys locked in the matchup which will take place on January 20 at 5:15pm PT. San Francisco was prepared to wait as late as Monday for the results of the final NFC Wild Card game to have their opponent set, instead the news came as early as possible following the outcome of the first NFC game of the weekend.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Players Return to the Practice Field for Divisional Matchup vs. Packers

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
