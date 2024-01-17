Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on McCaffrey, Armstead 🗞️

49ers Set to Host Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The wait is over, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend. The seventh-seeded Packers 48-32 upset of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys locked in the matchup which will take place on January 20 at 5:15pm PT. San Francisco was prepared to wait as late as Monday for the results of the final NFC Wild Card game to have their opponent set, instead the news came as early as possible following the outcome of the first NFC game of the weekend.