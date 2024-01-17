Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.
Here's what the 49ers had to say about their home field advantage in the playoffs:
"We got the No. 1 seed and we're staying in The Bay. Every game, the Faithful got to be loud as y'all can be. Turn us up and you know we're going to turn y'all up."
OL Jake Brendel
"Having the playoffs at our house is always better, especially in front of these great fans. They'll be screaming their vocal cords out on Saturday and it'll be a good game. So Faithful, just show up and show out. We need every single one of you guys and we're here for you guys for sure."
LB Fred Warner
"It feels amazing. Playing at home is always the best. I love playing in front of our fans, the Faithful, wearing the home uniforms. It just gives you an extra boost, that confidence when you go out there feeling like the man, and just go out there and handle business. So Faithful, show up and show out. We need you guys in a big way. Saturday Night Football, primetime, Green Bay Packers, Divisional Round playoffs – Faithful, come on. We need you."
WR Deebo Samuel
"I'm very happy that we got the No. 1 seed, everything's got to run through here. We're about to have a great week of preparation and hopefully go ahead and get this dub... It's gonna be loud, for sure, ain't nothing like home."
"Playing at home, that's gonna be huge. We had two home playoff games last year and it makes all the difference having a home crowd, being loud when our defense is out there and cheering super loud whenever we score."
DL Nick Bosa
"I'm pumped. Having our fans for another home playoff game, I know it's gonna be rockin' and I'm so happy it's a night game."
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.