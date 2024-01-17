Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

CB Charvarius Ward

"We got the No. 1 seed and we're staying in The Bay. Every game, the Faithful got to be loud as y'all can be. Turn us up and you know we're going to turn y'all up."

OL Jake Brendel

"Having the playoffs at our house is always better, especially in front of these great fans. They'll be screaming their vocal cords out on Saturday and it'll be a good game. So Faithful, just show up and show out. We need every single one of you guys and we're here for you guys for sure."

LB Fred Warner

"It feels amazing. Playing at home is always the best. I love playing in front of our fans, the Faithful, wearing the home uniforms. It just gives you an extra boost, that confidence when you go out there feeling like the man, and just go out there and handle business. So Faithful, show up and show out. We need you guys in a big way. Saturday Night Football, primetime, Green Bay Packers, Divisional Round playoffs – Faithful, come on. We need you."

WR Deebo Samuel

"I'm very happy that we got the No. 1 seed, everything's got to run through here. We're about to have a great week of preparation and hopefully go ahead and get this dub... It's gonna be loud, for sure, ain't nothing like home."

LS Taybor Pepper

"Playing at home, that's gonna be huge. We had two home playoff games last year and it makes all the difference having a home crowd, being loud when our defense is out there and cheering super loud whenever we score."

