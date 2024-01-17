Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

Jan 16, 2024 at 06:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.

Here's what the 49ers had to say about their home field advantage in the playoffs:

CB Charvarius Ward

"We got the No. 1 seed and we're staying in The Bay. Every game, the Faithful got to be loud as y'all can be. Turn us up and you know we're going to turn y'all up."

OL Jake Brendel

"Having the playoffs at our house is always better, especially in front of these great fans. They'll be screaming their vocal cords out on Saturday and it'll be a good game. So Faithful, just show up and show out. We need every single one of you guys and we're here for you guys for sure."

LB Fred Warner

"It feels amazing. Playing at home is always the best. I love playing in front of our fans, the Faithful, wearing the home uniforms. It just gives you an extra boost, that confidence when you go out there feeling like the man, and just go out there and handle business. So Faithful, show up and show out. We need you guys in a big way. Saturday Night Football, primetime, Green Bay Packers, Divisional Round playoffs – Faithful, come on. We need you."

WR Deebo Samuel

"I'm very happy that we got the No. 1 seed, everything's got to run through here. We're about to have a great week of preparation and hopefully go ahead and get this dub... It's gonna be loud, for sure, ain't nothing like home."

LS Taybor Pepper

"Playing at home, that's gonna be huge. We had two home playoff games last year and it makes all the difference having a home crowd, being loud when our defense is out there and cheering super loud whenever we score."

DL Nick Bosa

"I'm pumped. Having our fans for another home playoff game, I know it's gonna be rockin' and I'm so happy it's a night game."

Related Links

49ers Faithful Get Amped Up at Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Faithful
1 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 23

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

See what Kyle Shanahan, Sam Darnold, Sean McVay and Carson Wentz had to say following the Week 18 contest.
news

What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following Week 17

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Ron Rivera, Sam Howell and more had to say following the 49ers 27-10 win.
news

What the 49ers and Ravens Had to Say Following Week 16

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson and more had to say following "Monday Night Football."
news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 15

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray and more had to say following the 49ers 45-29 win.
news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 14

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Pete Carroll, Drew Lock and more had to say following the 49ers 28-16 win.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share How Arik Armstead Has Impacted Their Lives

Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Chase Young and more San Francisco 49ers players shared how Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead has inspired their lives on and off the field.
news

What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and more had to say following the 49ers 42-19 win.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind Their Cleats

San Francisco 49ers shared the heartfelt stories behind their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 12

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and more had to say following the 49ers 31-13 win.
news

What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following Week 11

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield and more had to say following the 49ers 27-14 win.
news

What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and more had to say following the 49ers 34-3 win.
Advertising