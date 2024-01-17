Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice week on Tuesday, and coming off their first round Bye, the team returned to the practice field well-rested and in better health. Just three players were sidelined due to injury - safety Logan Ryan (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis) and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee).

Meanwhile, D-lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee) continues to trend in the right direction, participating in practice in a limited capacity for a second-straight week. Armstead has not played in a game since the 49ers Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and has benefitted greatly from the extra time off, easing into both practices last week. He is a critical piece of the interior line, specifically when it comes to run defense, and San Francisco hopes to have him back for an extended playoff run.

On the other side of the ball, and just as significantly, running back Christian McCaffrey, who was out the last two weeks on account of a mild calf strain, returned to practice full go on Tuesday.

"I think he's geared up and ready to go, the same way he was last year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Probably the same way he was in his playoff game when he was five years old too, or scrimmage that week. Christian's always the same. He's always waiting for that moment. He's been waiting for this moment for a while."

Practice Observations