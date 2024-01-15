Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

Entering the Week 18 contest against the Rams, Samuel had his sights set on the record, needing just four more rushing yards to reach 1,000 over his career.

"I told Kyle (Shanahan) earlier in the week that I needed (four) yards to break a record and be the second player in NFL history to do it," Samuel said on the Up and Adams show. "And he was like, 'Yeah, man. I'll be sure that we get that done.' It was nice of him to call a play for me to get it done."