Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

Deebo Samuel's dynamic talents at the "wideback" position are now being honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The San Francisco 49ers dual-threat receiver now joins Hall of Famer Charley Taylor as the only players in NFL history to record both 4,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in just five seasons. Samuel's game-worn gloves, cleats and skull cap from his milestone performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 regular season finale are currently on display in the Hall's "Pro Football Today Gallery."
Entering the Week 18 contest against the Rams, Samuel had his sights set on the record, needing just four more rushing yards to reach 1,000 over his career.
"I told Kyle (Shanahan) earlier in the week that I needed (four) yards to break a record and be the second player in NFL history to do it," Samuel said on the Up and Adams show. "And he was like, 'Yeah, man. I'll be sure that we get that done.' It was nice of him to call a play for me to get it done."
Samuel registered two receptions for 21 yards through the air to go along with one carry for 11 yards on the ground against Los Angeles in the regular season finale. With 21 reception yards and 11 rushing yards on the day, Samuel finished the 2023 season with 4,122 receiving yards and 1,007 rushing yards in his career.
