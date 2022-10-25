Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 on the year following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Sunday's outing still featured noteworthy performances by several players, earning top PFF grades. Tight end George Kittle put together his best stat line of the season, closing out the day with six catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the 2022 regular season. Additionally, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III punched in the first touchdown of his career. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his third interception of the season, and with a sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Nick Bosa positioned himself as the NFL's sack leader.