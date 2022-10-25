Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel

Oct 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 25th.

New and Notable

Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 on the year following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Sunday's outing still featured noteworthy performances by several players, earning top PFF grades. Tight end George Kittle put together his best stat line of the season, closing out the day with six catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the 2022 regular season. Additionally, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III punched in the first touchdown of his career. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his third interception of the season, and with a sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Nick Bosa positioned himself as the NFL's sack leader.

Read More >>>

Bosa Leads League in Sacks; Kittle Records Team-High Yards vs. Chiefs

Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered four tackles and intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The interception marked his third of the season. Hufanga is the first member of the 49ers to have three-or-more interceptions through the first seven games of a season since CB Richard Sherman in 2019 (three interceptions).

Read More >>>

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

A key piece of the San Francisco 49ers offensive unit likely won't be available for their second meeting of the season with the Los Angeles Rams. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk suffered a broken finger against the Kansas City Chiefs and underwent surgery on Monday to repair it. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he expects his six-time Pro Bowl fullback to miss some time. He expects that Juszczyk will not be available for game action until after the Bye week.

Read More >>>

This Day in The Bay

October 25, 1998

On this day, 49ers defensive end Roy Barker posted 4.0 sacks in San Francisco's 28-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the TWA Dome.

Read More>>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Week 7 vs. Chiefs

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 14

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 14

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 14

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 14

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 14

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 14

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
7 / 14

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
8 / 14

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Akeem Spence
9 / 14

DL Akeem Spence

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 14

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
11 / 14

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
12 / 14

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 14

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
14 / 14

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Pack Levi's® Stadium for Week 7 Against the Chiefs

View some of the best images of the Faithful at Levi's® Stadium for the Week 7 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers Faithful
1 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 39

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 39

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 39

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 39

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 39

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 39

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 39

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 39

49ers Faithful

Ben Wardern/49ers
