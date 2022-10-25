Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel

Good Morning Faithful,
Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 on the year following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Sunday's outing still featured noteworthy performances by several players, earning top PFF grades. Tight end George Kittle put together his best stat line of the season, closing out the day with six catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the 2022 regular season. Additionally, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III punched in the first touchdown of his career. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his third interception of the season, and with a sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Nick Bosa positioned himself as the NFL's sack leader.
Bosa Leads League in Sacks; Kittle Records Team-High Yards vs. Chiefs
Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered four tackles and intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The interception marked his third of the season. Hufanga is the first member of the 49ers to have three-or-more interceptions through the first seven games of a season since CB Richard Sherman in 2019 (three interceptions).
Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates
A key piece of the San Francisco 49ers offensive unit likely won't be available for their second meeting of the season with the Los Angeles Rams. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk suffered a broken finger against the Kansas City Chiefs and underwent surgery on Monday to repair it. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he expects his six-time Pro Bowl fullback to miss some time. He expects that Juszczyk will not be available for game action until after the Bye week.
October 25, 1998
On this day, 49ers defensive end Roy Barker posted 4.0 sacks in San Francisco's 28-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the TWA Dome.
