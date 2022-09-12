Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping Week 1 of the 49ers Regular Season

Sep 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 12th.

New and Notable

5 Things To Know: Trey Lance

Entering his second year in the league, Trey Lance is set to lead the San Francisco 49ers through the 2022 season as the team's starting quarterback.

"We feel very strongly on giving the keys to Trey, we felt that at the end of last year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were really excited in what we thought that he could do for our team as a whole and we're excited about everything he's done and all these opportunities he's gotten throughout this offseason. I can't wait to get him started on our team in Week 1."

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following the Season Opener

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in their first road game at Soldier Field on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 1 contest:

Read More >>>

49ers Defense Flashes Potential; Mitchell and Samuel Set Records

The 49ers defense allowed just 19 net passing yards in the first half, the least they've allowed in a single half to an opponent since allowing 9 net passing yards in the first half vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (2019).

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Travel to Chicago for Week 1 vs. the Bears

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears, presented by United.

QB Trey Lance
1 / 23

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 23

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner
6 / 23

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 23

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
9 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 23

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 23

LB Fred Warner, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 23

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
14 / 23

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
15 / 23

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
16 / 23

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
18 / 23

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 23

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
21 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
22 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
23 / 23

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Arrive for Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears

View photos as the team arrives to Soldier Field for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
3 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 27

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 27

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 27

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 27

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
9 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
10 / 27

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
11 / 27

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
12 / 27

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
13 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 27

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 27

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 27

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
19 / 27

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
20 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
21 / 27

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey
23 / 27

OL Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Kemoko Turay
24 / 27

LB Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 27

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Week 1) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
2 / 44

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸
3 / 44

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
5 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
6 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez-Al Shaair, LB Oren Burks, LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 44

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez-Al Shaair, LB Oren Burks, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸
8 / 44

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
10 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
11 / 44

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 44

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw, DL Kevin Givens, DL Hassan Ridgeway
18 / 44

DL Javon Kinlaw, DL Kevin Givens, DL Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸
20 / 44

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Bears (Week 1) 📸

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
.89
21 / 44

.89

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
23 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
25 / 44

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
27 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
28 / 44

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
30 / 44

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
34 / 44

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
35 / 44

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
37 / 44

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
38 / 44

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
40 / 44

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
41 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
43 / 44

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
44 / 44

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

49ers Defense
1 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
2 / 49

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
4 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
6 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
7 / 49

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
10 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum
12 / 49

DL Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 49

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
15 / 49

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, OL Mike McGlinchey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
17 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel, OL Mike McGlinchey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Trey Lance
20 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
23 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
25 / 49

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Drake Jackson
26 / 49

WR Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
27 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
31 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
32 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
34 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
36 / 49

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
37 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
38 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
40 / 49

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
41 / 49

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
42 / 49

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
44 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
46 / 49

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga
48 / 49

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
49 / 49

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
This Day In The Bay

September 10, 1984

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana completed 24-of-40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Washington, the defending NFC champions.

Read More >>>

September 11, 2005

On this day in The Bay, Mike Nolan picked up a victory in his first game as an NFL head coach as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the St. Louis Rams 28-25.

Read More >>>

September 12, 1948

On this day in The Bay, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Yankees 41-0 to record the first shutout in franchise history.

Read More >>>

