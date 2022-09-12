Morning Report: Recapping Week 1 of the 49ers Regular Season

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 12th.
5 Things To Know: Trey Lance
Entering his second year in the league, Trey Lance is set to lead the San Francisco 49ers through the 2022 season as the team's starting quarterback.
"We feel very strongly on giving the keys to Trey, we felt that at the end of last year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were really excited in what we thought that he could do for our team as a whole and we're excited about everything he's done and all these opportunities he's gotten throughout this offseason. I can't wait to get him started on our team in Week 1."
What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following the Season Opener
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in their first road game at Soldier Field on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 1 contest:
49ers Defense Flashes Potential; Mitchell and Samuel Set Records
The 49ers defense allowed just 19 net passing yards in the first half, the least they've allowed in a single half to an opponent since allowing 9 net passing yards in the first half vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (2019).
This Day In The Bay
September 10, 1984
On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana completed 24-of-40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Washington, the defending NFC champions.
September 11, 2005
On this day in The Bay, Mike Nolan picked up a victory in his first game as an NFL head coach as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the St. Louis Rams 28-25.
September 12, 1948
On this day in The Bay, the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Yankees 41-0 to record the first shutout in franchise history.