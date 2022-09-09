Entering his second year in the league, Trey Lance is set to lead the San Francisco 49ers through the 2022 season as the team's starting quarterback.
"We feel very strongly on giving the keys to Trey, we felt that at the end of last year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were really excited in what we thought that he could do for our team as a whole and we're excited about everything he's done and all these opportunities he's gotten throughout this offseason. I can't wait to get him started on our team in Week 1."
