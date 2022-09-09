09942_TEN_49ERS_21
Entering his second year in the league, Trey Lance is set to lead the San Francisco 49ers through the 2022 season as the team's starting quarterback.

"We feel very strongly on giving the keys to Trey, we felt that at the end of last year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were really excited in what we thought that he could do for our team as a whole and we're excited about everything he's done and all these opportunities he's gotten throughout this offseason. I can't wait to get him started on our team in Week 1."

Walter Payton and Jerry Rice Award Winner

As a redshirt freshman quarterback at North Dakota State University, Lance was honored with the FCS Walter Payton Award, an accolade that is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. Lance became the first freshman to ever receive the award in 2019.

The young quarterback also won the FCS Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in the subdivision, becoming the first player to win both major FCS legacy awards in the same season.

The honors came after an accomplished year at NDSU. In 2019, Lance set the NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a complete season (287) without an interception. In doing so, he set NDSU single-season records for passing efficiency (180.6) and total offense yards (3,886), also passing for 28 touchdowns, the most by an NDSU freshman. That year, he led his team to a 16-0 record and NDSU's third-consecutive NCAA Division I FCS national championship.

Family Connection

Lance isn't the first Niner in his family. In fact, his father, Carlton, was a cornerback who spent two weeks in 49ers training camp ahead of the 1994 season. Lance's father went on to play professional football in Canada and Europe.

When Lance was selected to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, he shared his excitement by shouting out how his father was an inspiration to him.

Trey Day

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Lance's hometown of Marshall, Minnesota, celebrated "Trey Day" to honor Lance who was selected 3rd overall in the draft. Activities included a high school trivia contest with 200 participants, decorated storefronts, 50 percent off specials at restaurants and draft parties, all televised to commemorate one of Marshall's own.

"It was just emotional watching (the coaches) because there were tears in their eyes," local restaurant owner Dan Fosvick said. "It was so cool to see those guys having a kid they coached go in the draft like that... Nothing like that has ever happened in the town of Marshall."

Giving Back

The San Francisco 49ers returned to in-person community service in 2021, providing approximately 300 hours of community service to the Bay Area. Alongside OL Aaron Banks, Lance was awarded the 49ers Community Relations Rookie Award as a top-participant in giving back to the local community.

Niner the Dog

Before Lance was drafted by San Francisco, his family named their dog Niner.

The name wan't inspired by the California team, rather it was because the number nine was special to the Lance family. However, the quarterback pointed out how fitting the name is now.

"I do have a dog named Niner," Lance said. "It's more honestly because I wore No. 9, my dad wore No. 9 and my brother wore No. 9 all throughout high school and my dad wore it throughout his professional career. It works out great now, it's got to be God. God did that."

