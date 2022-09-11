What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following the Season Opener

Sep 11, 2022 at 03:05 PM
Briana McDonald

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in their first road game at Soldier Field on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 1 contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on what went wrong against the Bears:

"We felt very in control... I thought we had every chance to run away with it in those first three quarters, especially those first two drives. Having a fumble inside the 10, and the next drive getting down there and ending up getting a sack on third down that knocked us out of field goal range. Especially after Talanoa Hufanga's turnover in the third quarter and getting all the way down there, having that penalty and only come up with the field goal. I thought we had every chance to run away with it. We were going to get it right back to go again, then that penalty on third-and-long gave (the Bears) new life and they scored a touchdown. We never got the momentum back."

Shanahan on how the team needs to improve:

"I don't care what happens. You look at the stat sheet and you know what happened out there. There isn't a shock. We expect to go out in games and win, no matter what game it is. We always feel that way throughout the week when we're preparing. We've got to play a lot better and do things right a lot longer, no matter who we play."

49ers quarterback Trey Lance on what went wrong against the Bears:

"We made too many mistakes. Defense kept us in the game. I had a big miss to Tyler Kroft in the end zone. I tried to throw a perfect ball, but I should've just put it right on him, he was wide open. Turned the ball over, took a sack, then knocked us out of field goal range. I shouldn't have missed Deebo Samuel on the third down, missed another third down to Jauan Jennings – just too many mistakes. I have a lot of stuff to clean up for sure. But man, I'm excited. I've still got my head up. I'm excited to get ready to go next week."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the team's mindset after the loss:

"We're going to be alright, we've been through worse. We'd obviously like to get a win, but it's just annoying to give a game away like that. I'm just happy to get back to California."

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on how the team is going to bounce back:

"We left a couple opportunities out there to really put the game away. But mistakes happen in the game, it's just about how you capitalize off them... It's just a motivation for the next week. We'll put this one behind us, watch film tomorrow and it is what it is."

Bears Quotes

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Chicago's performance overall:

"We had a rough start in the first half and I thought the guys came out in the second half. We gained some momentum in that drive right before halftime, I thought that was really good. The defense, in the first half, gave up a couple plays. We had to shorten some things up at halftime and we did that... It's a four quarter game. You gotta play the second half, and that's what we're built for. We always tell the guys, 'We have mental and physical stamina for what reason? It's the way we practice and the way we play.' We're able to stay focused when it is the second half, in those critical moments making plays."

Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the Bears offense getting into a rhythm:

"I think we were just trying to find our rhythm. The offense was dealing with long fields and our defense did a great job dealing with the short fields that they got, holding (the 49ers) in the red zone for three points on one of the drives. We were trying to just get into rhythm... When you're backed up like that, you just can't use the whole playbook. Second half, we found our rhythm and executed, so I'm proud of the guys."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

