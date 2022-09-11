What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following the Season Opener

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on what went wrong against the Bears:

"We felt very in control... I thought we had every chance to run away with it in those first three quarters, especially those first two drives. Having a fumble inside the 10, and the next drive getting down there and ending up getting a sack on third down that knocked us out of field goal range. Especially after Talanoa Hufanga's turnover in the third quarter and getting all the way down there, having that penalty and only come up with the field goal. I thought we had every chance to run away with it. We were going to get it right back to go again, then that penalty on third-and-long gave (the Bears) new life and they scored a touchdown. We never got the momentum back."