Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 42-19 Victory Over the Eagles 🗞️

Dec 04, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 4th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:

"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."

Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities

Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.

In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.

49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to the East Coast for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a slow start offensively, the 49ers offensive unit kicked things into high gear in the second quarter while San Francisco's defense held the Eagles top three scoring offensive to just two touchdowns and two field goals. San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia secures their ninth win of the season.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 42-19 Win Over Eagles 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis
6 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 30

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
10 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 30

DL Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
14 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
15 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 30

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, DL Arik Armstead
18 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
20 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill, Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham
22 / 30

DL T.Y. McGill, Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce
24 / 30

OL Matt Pryor, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
25 / 30

QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Philadelphia Eagles T Jordan Mailata
26 / 30

LB Fred Warner, Philadelphia Eagles T Jordan Mailata

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
27 / 30

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Philadelphia Eagles T Lane Johnson, T Trent Williams
29 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles T Lane Johnson, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
30 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Images (Week 13)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 51

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
3 / 51

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 51

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 51

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
11 / 51

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 51

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
14 / 51

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
15 / 51

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
16 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
18 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 51

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
20 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 51

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
28 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 51

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
34 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
38 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
39 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
40 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 51

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
43 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
44 / 51

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
45 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
46 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
47 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, WR Jauan Jennings
48 / 51

OL Aaron Banks, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
50 / 51

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
51 / 51

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 13 matchup.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
2 / 35

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, LB Fred Warner
3 / 35

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 35

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
7 / 35

OL Ben Bartch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
8 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 35

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 35

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 35

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
15 / 35

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 35

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
19 / 35

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
21 / 35

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
22 / 35

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
23 / 35

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
25 / 35

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
30 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
31 / 35

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
34 / 35

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
