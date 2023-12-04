Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 42-19 Victory Over the Eagles 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:
"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."
Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities
Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.
In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.
49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI
The San Francisco 49ers traveled to the East Coast for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a slow start offensively, the 49ers offensive unit kicked things into high gear in the second quarter while San Francisco's defense held the Eagles top three scoring offensive to just two touchdowns and two field goals. San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia secures their ninth win of the season.
