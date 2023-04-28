Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 28th.

New and Notable

NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall

Quarterback competition in the NFC got a little bit tougher on Thursday night with the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. With that pick, two divisions within the conference - the NFC West and the NFC South - now boast two quarterbacks taken first-overall in their respective drafts. No division within the AFC can say the same.

NFC West Round-Up: Players Taken Around the Division in Round One

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and on opening night of the three-day event, 27 teams across the league welcomed in new talent to their rosters. The San Francisco 49ers were among the five clubs without a first round pick, and as it stands, won't be making their first selection until Round 3 with the 99th-overall pick.

How John Lynch Identifies a 'Niner' in Draft Prospects

Over the six seasons general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the San Francisco 49ers, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems. Many of the team's star players such as Fred WarnerGeorge KittleTalanoa Hufanga and Brock Purdy were selected in the third round or later and have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Draft Picks in Action

Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2022 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.

DL Drake Jackson
1 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
2 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Danny Gray
3 / 29

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
4 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
5 / 29

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
6 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
7 / 29

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
9 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
11 / 29

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
12 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
13 / 29

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
14 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
15 / 29

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
17 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
18 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
19 / 29

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
20 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 29

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
22 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
23 / 29

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
26 / 29

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
27 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
28 / 29

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising