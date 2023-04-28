Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

New and Notable

NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall

Quarterback competition in the NFC got a little bit tougher on Thursday night with the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. With that pick, two divisions within the conference - the NFC West and the NFC South - now boast two quarterbacks taken first-overall in their respective drafts. No division within the AFC can say the same.