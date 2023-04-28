Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 28th.
New and Notable
NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall
Quarterback competition in the NFC got a little bit tougher on Thursday night with the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. With that pick, two divisions within the conference - the NFC West and the NFC South - now boast two quarterbacks taken first-overall in their respective drafts. No division within the AFC can say the same.
NFC West Round-Up: Players Taken Around the Division in Round One
Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and on opening night of the three-day event, 27 teams across the league welcomed in new talent to their rosters. The San Francisco 49ers were among the five clubs without a first round pick, and as it stands, won't be making their first selection until Round 3 with the 99th-overall pick.
How John Lynch Identifies a 'Niner' in Draft Prospects
Over the six seasons general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the San Francisco 49ers, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems. Many of the team's star players such as Fred Warner, George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga and Brock Purdy were selected in the third round or later and have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2022 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.