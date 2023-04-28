NFC West Round-Up: Players Taken Around the Division in Round One

Apr 27, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and on opening night of the three-day event, 27 teams across the league welcomed in new talent to their rosters. The San Francisco 49ers were among the five clubs without a first round pick, and as it stands, won't be making their first selection until Round 3 with the 99th-overall pick.

Joining the 49ers on the sidelines of Round 1 was fellow NFC west rival, the Los Angeles Rams. The team, however, will begin its selection process early in the second round with the 36th-overall pick. LA's 2023 first-round pick went to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

The only teams from the division picking Thursday night were the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, who had two first round picks for the first time since 2010.

Arizona opted to trade the third-overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 12th-overall pick and the 33rd-overall pick in this year's draft and a first and third round pick in 2024. In exchange, the Texans received the No. 3 pick and a fourth-rounder (No. 105).

Two picks later, the Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

The Cardinals continued their eventful night with a second trade, swapping selections with the Detroit Lions. Arizona moved up to No. 6 overall and acquired a third round pick (No. 81). In exchange, the team sent their 12th-overall pick, a second round pick (No. 34) and and a fifth round selection (No. 168) to the Lions.

The rest of the night continued on without anymore off-schedule picks within the division. Seattle made the final pick of the night for the NFC West, selecting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th-overall pick.

Day 2 of the draft will consist of Rounds 2 and 3. Stay up to date on the latest 49ers draft news on 49ers.com/draft.

